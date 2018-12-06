Desiltation campaign from 26th

Staff Reporter

Punjab Irrigation Department has finalized the de-siltation campaign plan for Rabi 2018-19, this was stated by Punjab Minister for Irrigation Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari while talking to the media in Irrigation Secretariat. During this campaign a total of 620 perennial and non-perennial channels comprising 4184 canal miles will be cleared of silt, informed the minister.

The first phase of the campaign will start from December 26 and will continue till January 30th in the perennial canals of the system. During this first phase a total of 2194 canal miles of 316 perennial canals of the irrigation system will be de-silted. Works on Mangla command canals are scheduled from December 26th to January 16th, whereas works on Tarbela command canals are scheduled from January 13th to January 30th.

