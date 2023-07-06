Thesis Show of graduates of the Department of Art and Design at COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) opened at COMSATS Art Gallery, featuring a variety of visual art forms.

The event was inaugurated by the Counselor of Education Embassy of Turkiye in Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Toyran along with Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar. Ms. Dorotha Berezicki.

First Secretary for German Embassy in Pakistan also graced the occasion as a guest of honor. The 11th Thesis Show of B. Design included the works of 20 graduates, while eight students of Bachelor of Fine Arts displayed their works in their first Thesis Show.

Thesis Show of this year presented a wide variety of Visual Art forms. From graphic design and communication design to illustrations, videography, painting, digital art, animations, printmaking, and even miniature painting, with both traditional and contemporary techniques.Addressing the event, Counselor of Education Embassy of Turkiye in Pakistan, Dr. Mehmet Toyran, as a chief guest, said: The significance of four years of individual research and creative studio practice reflect through the students work on a particular design narrative and brings it into a tangible form in their chosen major field of design practice”.Ms. Dorotha Berezicki said that students have honed their abilities to articulate the concepts, techniques, and intentions behind their creations, and that their work resonates deeply with viewers. Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Architecture and Design, Dr. Shahid Mansoor also praised the work of students.