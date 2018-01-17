Designated branches to open on Jan 20-21 for collection of Hajj applications

Staff Reporter

Karachi

State Bank of Pakistan, upon the request of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, has directed 13 designated banks dealing in Hajj applications

According to SBP, these banks include; Habib Bank, United Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Meezan Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Faysal Bank Limited and Askari Bank Limited) to open their designated branches on 20th and 21st January 2018 (Saturday & Sunday) from 10.00 am to 2.30 pm for the purpose of collecting Hajj applications along with dues from the intending pilgrims of Hajj 2018.