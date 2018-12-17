Desi poultry birds’ rearing in progress at govt farms

Multan

About 30,000 desi poultry birds are being reared at local government poultry farm and the poultry units, each comprising five hens and a cock, will be given to masses on subsidize prices, in February 2019. The livestock department has started seeking of applications from citizens, said Poultry Development Officer Dr Salma Naaz while talking to APP here. She said the provision of poultry units would enable masses to have additional income.

She remarked that citizens interest and queries related to Desi poultry birds, was on increase for few days as she received number of phone calls from citizens. She informed that 11 government poultry farms were operating across the province. Among them, two poultry farms serve as breeding farms and issue poultry birds to citizens as well as other government poultry farms. After every three months, a new flock of desi poultry bird is being prepared for promotion of the poultry at the government farms. Every poultry bird of government farm is properly vaccinated.—APP

