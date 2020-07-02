Deserving patients no longer required to visit Pakistan Baitul Mal Dr Zafar Mirza launches software for e-processing of patients’ files from PBM

Zubair Qureshi

Special Adviser to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Thursday inaugurated a software at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for quick processing of patients’ applications for releases of funds from the Baitul Mal (PBM).

The software is going to be launched at all the public-sector hospitals starting from the PIMS. Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) in collaboration with a pharmaceutical company has introduced the IT-supported software titled “Beneficiary Management System” for the medical treatment of deserving patients on fast track.

It is the first of its kind quick relief to the poor patients through e-processing. PBM in collaboration with pharmaceutical company Novartis, has developed this digital integrated link.

On the occasion, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi, CEO Novartis Imran Bashir and Executive Director PIMS Hospital, Dr Ansar Maxood were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, SAPM on health Dr Zafar Mirza lauded the innovative intervention of PBM providing better healthcare facilities to the vulnerable persons of the country “For its vibrant and effective pro-poor services, PBM is one of the main components of Government’s social security system under the umbrella of Ehsass Programme,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director PBM, Aon Abbas Buppi said the digital transformation and e-governance were being introduced within the organization to accelerate its humanitarian services.

He was of the view that adopting technological innovations will lead us to improving our capabilities to respond to the applicants in an efficient & transparent manner and it would also be helpful to meet the future’s challenges of increasing the number of applicants. Appreciating the NOVARTIS and all the team for making the dream visible, Buppi termed it a complete solution to simplify the procedure of medical cases via e-processing and linking all stakeholders to district level.

While speaking on the occasion, CEO Novartis Imran Bashir explained that automation and digitization would enable us to ensure effective governance and will also be favorable to the beneficiaries across the country during COVID crisis. This software will also be extended to other public sector hospitals of the country as well.

He said the public-private partnership meant a lot for the speedy disposal of deserving patients even from remote areas of the country. He also vowed for further partnerships with PBM in the social protection area.

Executive Director PIMS Dr Ansar Maxood while expressing hailed the valuable initiative by the PBM-Novartis for timely medical treatment of the poor and deserving patients of cancer, kidney, cardiac, hepatitis, thalassemia and other ailments.