Pakistan on Tuesday took strong objection to the desecration of the Holy Quran in front of an Iraqi Embassy in Denmark, with the country’s top leadership calling for immediate and collective, action to counter Islamophobia.

“The recurring pattern of these abominable and Satanic incidents has a sinister design: to hurt inter-faith relations, damage peace and harmony and promote religious hatred and Islamophobia,” tweeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling on governments and faith leaders to “put an end to such abhorrent practices”.

“Let us not allow a handful of misguided and evil people to hurt the emotions of billions of people. Let them not dictate their nefarious agenda,” wrote the premier.