Desecration of graveyards is inhuman: Yasin Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that desecration of graveyards, attacks on families of political opponents, destroying their residential houses and trying to burn down their families are inhuman and unethical.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a mammoth public gathering at Masjid Bilal (The bund), said Kashmir is burning and no one is paying heed to the cries of Kashmiris. “Our young and old are being slaughtered, arrested, tortured, tormented and humiliated with impunity by Indian forces. These killers in uniform enjoy immunity and legal cover provided by the so-called assembly,” he added.

He condemned the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners languishing in different jails of India including Tihar Jail and the jails of the territory.

He said thousands of young and old are being terrorized and tortured in jails and police along with the civil authorities are employing every tactic to prolong their illegal detention.

Emphasizing over the need of releasing all these political inmates before Eid, the JKLF Chairman said that the international human rights organizations should take a note of the atrocities being committed on Kashmiri detainees and use their good offices to provide relief to them.

On the call of Joint Resistance Leadership, the JKLF leaders and activists, today, staged a peaceful protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar against plight of the Kashmiri prisoners languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

Led by JKLF vice chairman advocate Bashir Ahmad Butt, JKLF leaders and activists including Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Ghulam Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Haneef, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Merajuddin Parray along with people from different walks of life today gathered at Madeena Chowk and staged a peaceful protest demonstration against torturing of Kashmiri detainees.—KMS