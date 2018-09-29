Descon Oxychem conducts customer success workshops

Staff Reporter

Lahore

As part of their dedication to upholding the highest standards in customer service, Descon Oxychem Limited organized Customer Success Workshops (CSWs) in Lahore, Karachi & Faisalabad in August& September. These CSWs consisted of interactive sessions on Hydrogen Peroxide Design & Applications, Process Reliability, and Descon’s QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) policy. The sessions also highlighted Descon’s future plans to increase their production capacity of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that is essential to the textile industry.

Share on: WhatsApp