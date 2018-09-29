Descon Oxychem conducts customer success workshops

Daily Pakistan Observer -

Staff Reporter

Lahore

As part of their dedication to upholding the highest standards in customer service, Descon Oxychem Limited organized Customer Success Workshops (CSWs) in Lahore, Karachi & Faisalabad in August& September. These CSWs consisted of interactive sessions on Hydrogen Peroxide Design & Applications, Process Reliability, and Descon’s QHSE (Quality, Health, Safety & Environment) policy. The sessions also highlighted Descon’s future plans to increase their production capacity of hydrogen peroxide, a chemical that is essential to the textile industry.

