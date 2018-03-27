Descon celebrates women empowerment month

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon held a ceremony for concluding the festivities of celebrating womanhood, which was initiated on the 8th of March on International Women’s Day (IWD). The concluding ceremony was attended by the Descon leadership team including Descon CEO, Abdul Razak Dawood and CHRO, Ahsan Qureshi. Under the global theme of “Press for Progress”, the event by Descon was branded with the tagline of “IMPOWER”. The celebrations which took place across all Descon entities in Pakistan and overseas were carried out to promote gender diversity and the empowerment of women. The concluding event was organized and moderated by Gohar Nafees, Manager Talent & OD, included guest Organizational Psychologist, Yasmeen Butt conducting a highly appreciated Laughter Therapy session and a Power Talk by senior female leaders including Aafiah Khan, Head Descon Automation & Control. “We say not enough women are in leadership positions. But how many women put their names forward. At Descon, we provide the opportunity but women need to take ownership of their careers,” said Aafiah Khan about the event and women empowerment and Descon. A short speech was given by the CHRO discussing the diversity and inclusion at Descon and despite the number of women already employed, the leadership team felt that was not enough and had made plans for increasing female employment at Descon.