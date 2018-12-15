Descon celebrates 41st founder’s day

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon celebrated their 41st Founders Day to commemorate another year of success as one of Pakistan’s most successful enterprises.

The evening was a chance for the company to show their appreciation for the efforts of Descon’s employees around the world. As part of the event, Descon presented Long Service Awards to various employees in recognition of their dedication to the company.

Speaking about the event, Faisal Dawood CEO Descon Engineering said, “Founder’s Day is more than just an anniversary of Descon, it is an opportunity for us to engage with the employees and honour their hard work and commitment. In this way we not only recognize the great work they have done, we also motivate them for the coming year.”

Hosted by actor and musician Ahmad Ali Butt, the celebrations included performances by British-Punjabi sensation RDB and a comedy hour featuring a number of renowned Pakistani comedians. Additionally, a tree planting activity was also carried out to reflect on Descon’s ongoing commitment to their Corporate Social Responsibility.

Imran Qureshi CEO Descon Oxychem Limited said “I am always amazed by the fantastic work of our Descon personnel.

