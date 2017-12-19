Descon celebrates 40 years

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Descon celebrated its 40 Years marking a long and successful journey of four decades. The event was presided by the Chairman of Descon, Abdul Razak Dawood.

In his speech while remembering the past, he said “We are what we are today, because we did what we did yesterday”. Descon is a leader in Pakistani multinationals and a source of inspiration for young entrepreneurs. He said that all of this has only been made possible due to the efforts of our team. He thanked the Descon employees for 40 years of teamwork, dedication and hard work and paid tribute to them by saying that Descon family are the true builders of this institution.

He further acknowledged the efforts of previous employees by saying that we are celebrating because we are standing tall on the shoulders of those Desconians who came before us. During the past 40 years we have made tremendous efforts to turn Pakistan into a corporate power house and at the same time to serve the society as well.

He also maintained that Descon will continue its efforts to provide best quality services to its clients and become a source of pride for Pakistan in the future as well. On this occasion, famous motivational speaker, Muniba Mazari, also gave her speech over how to overcome the difficulties and barriers in life and never lose hope at any point. The event was followed by the concert of Pakistan’s biggest pop star, Atif Aslam. The event proved to a source of inspiration for the company employees and management, for reflecting on the wonderful past of the company and to reaffirm their commitment to achieving even more in future as the “best is yet to come”.