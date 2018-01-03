DeRozan delivers career-best performance with 52 points

Los Angeles

DeMar DeRozan scored a team record 52 points as the Toronto Raptors won their 12th straight home game with a 131-127 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. DeRozan shot 17-of-29 from the floor and made all 13 of his free throw attempts for Toronto, who are a league best 14-1 at home.

He is the third Toronto player in history to score 50 or more points, joining Vince Carter and Terrence Ross, who each scored 51. “When you come out here and you’re in those moments, you’ve got to make the best out of them,” DeRozan said.

DeRozan also had five three pointers while Kyle Lowry tallied 26 points and Serge Ibaka chipped in 11 for the Raptors in front of a crowd of 19,800 at the Air Canada Centre arena. “He was playing with a lot of juice,” Toronto coach Dwane Casey said. “You could see the bounce in his step. Tonight, DeMar DeRozan played like a superstar.” —APP