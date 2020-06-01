Derogatory attitude of India towards HC officials condemnable

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has strongly condemned the derogatory attitude of Indian government as order to two Pakistani High Commission officials deputed in India quit in 24 hours.

He said on Monday that India has violated diplomatic norms and also rules of humanity as letter received by the Pakistan High Commission office, did not mention any immoral or non-diplomatic activities of the two officials.

The provincial minister said that Pakistani officials were abducted in New Delhi on false charges and tortured to get the charges accepted. Ijaz Alam Augustine said that it was violation of human rights as well as the Geneva Convention.