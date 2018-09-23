Dermatologists term plastic, cosmetic surgeries as risky for human health

VARIOUS dermatologists Sunday said that the emerging trend of plastic and cosmetic surgeries in youth to reshape their face features and body are risky for health.

According to them, a claim of zero risk from cosmetic or plastic surgeries is not true and there is always jeopardy to some extent in going under knife or for laser treatments as things might go wrong.

A Dermatologist, Dr Nadeem Ahmed Niazi told APP that there is a high risk involved in few cases but patients were not paid attention about it, he added.

“Nowadays quacks are common in our country and they are plundering rather deceiving the innocent people by making false claims and patients most of the time lost all but could not regain anything,” he said.

Similarly, a well trained and genuine practitioner will not hide the risks and side effects, he claimed.

“As a doctor, I always advise people to avoid going under knife and laser for getting rid of extra fat and reshaping body to look attractive.”

They should start exercise to burn extra calories and follow a healthy diet, he suggested. A Gastronlogist, Dr Humayun said that there was a misconception among people that liposuction is harmless though the shortest process as botox had side effects. People took it as a weight loss and alternative to other fatigued method. “We suggest this process to only those who could not do walk and keep proper diet and were in dire need to lose fat as it is one of the serious surgeries.” It has severe side effects during the procedure too such as anaesthesia infection, puncture wounds, nerve damage and in afterwards hazard is growing fat around liver and heart which is the most dangerous and ultimately leads a patient to death, he added. He advised the people to keep in their mind the high risks and side effects before going for the surgery.

Ms Nosheeba, a plastic surgeon and cosmetologist said that cosmetic surgery is risky as like other surgeries. “I always tell my patients to remember the word surgery and forget about cosmetic.” There was a chance of high risk if the procedure was not performed by certified doctors, she addded. Mostly people came for botox, removing scars, nose job facelift and body contouring, she said. She said untrained surgeons and quacks tricked people by performing these risky operations in clinics and not providing precautions and post preventive measures of surgeries.

A senior psychiatrist and sociologist Dr Sadia said “Our female youth is under extreme pressure as they are being bullied at educational institutes and work places for underrate looks adding society even puts more load on those poor souls by advertising that good luck comes only for good looks.

She added there is no harm to desire to look handsome but getting crazy after this is quite dangerous.

Share on: WhatsApp