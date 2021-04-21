Derek Chauvin found guilty of murdering George Floyd

A jury in the United States has found a former cop guilty of murder of African-American George Floyd last year in Minneapolis.

The widely viewed video triggered international demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and homicide on three counts.

He will be held in detention until he is convicted, and he may face a lengthy prison term.The 12-member jury deliberated for less than a day before reaching their decision, which came after a tense three-week trial that had Minneapolis on edge.

Following the conclusion of both sides’ final statements on Monday, the jury was sequestered in a hotel with no outside touch in order to vote on a decision.

Jurors had to reach a majority verdict and were advised they couldn’t go anywhere before they did.

The ruling sparked jubilant scenes outside the case, with several hundred spectators cheering as it was read aloud.

Ben Crump, the lawyer representing the Floyd family, called it a “turning point in history” for the United States.

He tweeted, “Painfully earned justice has finally arrived.”

GUILTY! Painfully earned justice has finally arrived for George Floyd’s family. This verdict is a turning point in history and sends a clear message on the need for accountability of law enforcement. Justice for Black America is justice for all of America! — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 20, 2021

Following the decision, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris called the Floyd family.

President Biden said “We’re gonna get a lot more done. This is going to be a first shot at dealing with genuine systemic racism,”

And in a nationally televised remarks shortly afterwards, Mr Biden said: “Systemic racism is a stain on the whole nation’s soul.”

Ms Harris, meanwhile, has encouraged senators to approve the George Floyd bill, which aims to overhaul police in the United States. “This bill is part of George Floyd’s legacy. This work is long overdue,” she said.

