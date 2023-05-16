Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler Zaman Khan has been snapped up by Derbyshire for the Vitality Blast competition.

The club confirmed the news of his singing on its website.

Zaman Khan will link up with Pakistan’s Team Director Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire who was eager to welcome him to the setup.

Zaman Khan is one of the brightest young fast bowlers in Pakistan and he brings experience of T20 success around the world into our dressing room, which will help us to reach our own goals, Arthur told the club’s website.

The news continues Zaman’s meteoric rise in cricketing circles. The 21-year-old made a name for himself in the Pakistan Super League, winning the competition in back-to-back years in 2022 and 2023.

He also won the Lanka Premier League with Jaffna Kings this year.

His impressive PSL performances led to a senior call-up to the national team against Afghanistan.

Now a veteran of 49 T20s, Zaman will look to add to his 59 wickets during the English season to become a regular member of the national team.

Playing in England is something I’ve wanted to experience and to do it working with Mickey Arthur at Derbyshire is a dream scenario, Zaman opined after signing with the club.

Zaman will also have a familiar face in Haider Ali in Derbyshire’s dressing room.

Pakistan will once again have a strong presence in Vitality Blast with Hassan Ali, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi all set to take part in the competition.

Derbyshire will kickoff the competition on May 20th with a game against Lancashire.