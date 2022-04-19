Derby County relegated from Championship

Derby County have officially been relegated from the Championship.

The Wayne Rooney-led Derby County’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed on Monday despite the manager’s best efforts.

Derby fell to a 1-0 defeat at Queens Park Rangers while fellow relegation battlers Reading, snatched a late comeback to draw 4-4 against Swansea City.

The 10-point gap between Derby County and Reading is too much to overcome in the three remaining games confirming their fate.

Wayne Rooney has done a remarkable job since taking over the management of the club, managing to guide the club to safety on the final match of the 2020-21 campaign but was unable to repeat the feat this time around as Derby drop down to the third-tier of English football.

Derby’s chances of survival took a massive blow in November when they were deducted a huge sum of 21 points by the English Football League after the club entered administration.

Despite the turmoil off the pitch, the former England and Manchester United great guided Derby to an impressive run of form, and their relegation was only confirmed with just three matches remaining in the season.

It has been a tough start to Rooney’s managerial career after he decided to cut his Major League Soccer playing days short at D.C. United to join Derby and become head coach in November 2020.

Rooney has said he will only remain at the club next season if there are new owners, with American businessperson Chris Kirchner named as the preferred bidder to take over.

Rooney, 36, has already turned down the opportunity to manage his former club Everton this season who hired Frank Lampard for his first managerial stint since being sacked by Chelsea.

Man United legend’s dream remains to one day coach at Old Trafford.