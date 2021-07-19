Dera Ghazi Khan: 30 killed, 40 injured in bus collision

Officials reported a passenger bus crashed with a vehicle on the Indus Highway in Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab, on Monday, killing at least 30 passengers and injuring over 40 others.

The bus was on its way to Rajanpur from Sialkot.

Initially, Commissioner Dera Ghazi Khan Dr. Irshad Ahmed stated that 29 persons had died in the tragedy, including women and children. He stated that rescuers arrived on the scene shortly after the tragedy and that the deceased and wounded were sent to the DHQ Teaching Hospital DG Khan.

Dr. Asif Qureshi, the head of DHQ Teaching Hospital Medical College, later informed that the death toll from the accident had climbed to 30.

Four of the wounded were in serious condition, according to hospital administration.

Sheikh Rashid, the Interior Minister, expressed his sadness for the accident’s fatalities. He described the event as a “calamity” for those returning home for the approaching Eidul Azha celebrations.

“May God raise the dead to a higher level in Paradise [and] give the family the courage to bear the trauma,” he tweeted.

تونسہ بس حادثے میں 27 افراد کے جاں بحق ہونے پر اظہار افسوس کرتا ہوں لواحقین سے دلی ہمدردی۔زخمیوں کی صحتیابی کےلئے دعا

عید کے لئے گھروں کو جانے والوں کے لئے بس حادثہ قیامت سے کم نہیں

اللہُ تعالی جان بحق افراد کو جنت میں اعلی درجے پر فائز کرے

لواحقین کو صدمہ برداشت کرنے کی ہمت دے۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 19, 2021

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted: “When will we as a nation realize that violation of traffic rules is fatal? Public transport drivers are the trustees of people’s lives [and] they need to take further precaution.”

ڈیرہ غازیخان کے قریب ٹریفک ایکسیڈنٹ میں تیس لوگ جان کی بازی ہار گئے ہیں، کب ہم بحیثیت قوم یہ احساس کریں گے کہ ٹریفک قوانین کی خلاف ورزی جان لیوا ہے پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ کے ڈرائیورز لوگوں کی زندگیوں کے امین ہیں انھیں اور بھی احتیاط کی ضرورت ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Assistant Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan described the event as “sad and tragic.”

“The heart is aggrieved at the loss of precious lives in the accident. The Punjab government shares in the grief and pain of the victims’ families in this hour of grief,” she tweeted.

ڈی جی خان تونسہ روڈ پر ٹریفک حادثہ انتہائی افسوس ناک اور المناک ہے۔حادثہ میں قیمتی جانوں کے ضیاع پر دل دکھی اور رنجیدہ ہے۔پنجاب حکومت غم کی اس گھڑی میں جاں بحق افراد کے اہلخانہ کے دکھ اور درد میں برابر کی شریک ہے۔۔ — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 19, 2021

She added that in the hospitals, an emergency had been declared and that the wounded were receiving the “best medical treatment facilities,” with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar overseeing everything.

ہسپتالوں میں ایمرجنسی نافذ کردی گئی ہے ۔زخمیوں کو بہترین علاج معالجہ کی سہولیات فراہم کی جا رہی ہیں۔وزیراعلی سردار عثمان بزدار تمام معاملات کی خود نگرانی کر رہے ہیں۔ واقعہ کی رپورٹ طلب کر لی گئی ہے۔حادثہ میں غفلت کے مرتکب افراد کو قانون کے کٹہرے میں لایا جائے گا — Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) July 19, 2021

“Report of the incident has been sought. The perpetrators of negligence in the accident will be brought to justice,” she added.

