DER committee reviews Covid spread

The meeting of District Emergency Response (DER) Committee for Anti-Dengue was held at DC office which was presided by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali.

ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Muhammad Zulqarnain and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner directed the ACs for holding Tehsil Emergency Response Committee meeting on weekly basis and reviewed the performance of departments in connection with anti-dengue.

He said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily.

He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner said that the strict monitoring of the anti-dengue measures is being carried out by the District Administration to make the preventive and precautionary measures a success on durable basis.

He asked the concerned departments to take the dengue issue very serious and dengue surveillance, clinical & medical services awareness campaign and other departmental measures should be implemented with full responsibility.

During the meeting District Coordinator for Epidemics diseases Dr Zulqarnain gave detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.