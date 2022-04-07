Deputy Speaker’s ruling: SC likely to issue verdict today as it resumes hearing into Suo-Motu notice

Islamabad: Supreme Court is likely to issue its verdict today in the Suo-Motu hearing into the ruling of the national assembly’s deputy speaker who, in the session of the national assembly on April 3, had rejected the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the resolution “unconstitutional” and contrary to Article 5 of the constitution of Pakistan.

In response to the events that unfolded in the capital on Sunday, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had taken Suo-Motu notice of the situation and formed a five-member bench headed by himself and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel.

At the beginning of the case, counsels of the joint opposition, PPP and PMLN, presented their arguments in the case.

PPP’s Farooq H. Naek on Monday had requested the apex court to establish a full court for hearing the Suo-Motu notice, which was categorically rejected by the CJP. During the hearing, Justice Akhtar had questioned the deputy speaker’s constitutional authority to pass such a ruling. “I don’t think the deputy speaker had the authority to pass such a ruling,” he had said, adding that only the speaker could do so. Then, during Tuesday’s hearing, PPP Senator Raza Rabbani had presented his arguments. Referring to the actions of the deputy speaker, Raza Rabbani said that Qasim Suri’s decision was based on ‘dishonesty.’ “Whatever has happened can only be termed as civilian martial law,” Raza Rabbani said. During yesterday’s hearing, PTI’s lawyer Babar Awan as well as Senator Ali Zafar, representing President Dr Arif Alvi, had argued before the Supreme Court. Today, the court is expected to hear the arguments of Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan and Naeem Bukhari — the counsel for NA Speaker Asad Qaiser.