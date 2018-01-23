Deputy Speaker urges punishing parliament’s sanctity violators

ISLAMABAD, : National Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Tuesday asked the fellow parliamentarians to enact strict laws for punishing violators of the sanctity of the Parliament.

Chairing the session of the NA, he urged Parliamentarians to punish such immature politicians, who often curse Parliament and use derogatory language against the Parliament so no one could dare violate its sanctity.

He said Parliament was being cursed by some immature politicians sans any cogent reason. It is duty of each Parliamentarian to ensure its sanctity. Persons involved in defaming Parliament would be ousted from politics after being declared cursed. Parties involved in defaming Parliament should be barred from participating in politics.Deputy Speaker ruled that the whole nation curses immature politicians who do not respect Parliament.

Orignally published by NNI