Deputy PM Hanafi assures Moeed Yusuf…. Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan

Afghanistan acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi assured on Saturday a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf, that Afghan soil would not be used against its neighbours, including Pakistan.

A statement issued by the presidential palace in Kabul quoted Hanafi as saying: “The policy of the Islamic Emirate is clear that that we will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against [our] neighbours and other countries.

“We also want similar action from others,” he added while hosting the inter-ministerial delegation in the Afghan capital, which had arrived earlier in the day.

Separately, Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted that NSA Moeed Yusuf called on Hanafi and discussed the strengthening of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan to promote trade, transit and connectivity.

In this regard, the statement by the presidential palace said Hanafi urged Pakistani business leaders and