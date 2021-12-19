Deputy FM asks Afghans to return to country

Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai said that Afghanistan is now safe and secure so all those who have left the country for economic and political reasons must return.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul on the occasion of International Migrants Day, Abbas Stanekzai said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is committed to its general amnesty and all Afghans can live in peace.He said that the Afghan specialists should come back and do their part in the development of Afghanistan.—Agencies