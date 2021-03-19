Deputy Chairman Senate calls on CM Punjab

Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The CM felicitated him on becoming Deputy Chairman Senate while Mirza Muhammad Afridi thanked the chief minister for his effective role in the Senate elections.

Usman Buzdar has taken solid steps to give relief to the masses as wonderful work has been done to facilitate the general public, he said. He also appreciated governance-related reforms in the province.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the success of government candidates is a triumph of transparent Pakistan as Balochistan and tribal areas got representation in the upper house of the parliament.

Mirza Muhammad Afridi thanked the CM for taking interests in the welfare of the people of tribal areas.

Senator Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid were also present.