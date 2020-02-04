Deputy Chairman of State Duma: Russian delegation will objectively observe elections in Azerbaijan

Baku

“Good relations have been built between the Russian and Azerbaijani parliaments. I hope that we will continue developing our cooperation,” Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma, Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Petr Tolstoy has told journalists.

The Deputy Chairman of the State Duma noted that the Russian delegation will objectively observe the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan.

“The sovereignty of the country and the will of the voters are essential for us,” Tolstoy added.

A delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), led by Frank Schwabe, will travel to Azerbaijan to observe the early parliamentary elections on February 9. They will join observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

Secki-2020.az informs, citing the press service of PACE, that a joint press conference is scheduled in Baku on Monday, February 10.

A total of 299 women candidates will be running for parliamentary seats in the snap elections in Azerbaijan on February 9, secki-2020.az reports.

This makes 22.58% of the total number of candidates, which is 1324. “International organizations show great interest in parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan,” said president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli as he commented on results of his visit to Azerbaijan.

“More than a hundred OSCE observers will conduct monitorings in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan in connection with the parliamentary elections to be held in the country,” Tsereteli said. “Transparent and competitive elections increase confidence in a new parliament which is necessary for effective reforms,” the OSCE PA president emphasized.

Incoming Polish ambassador presents credentials to FM

Azerbaijan‘s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with the newly appointed Ambassador of Poland to the country Rafal Poborski.

Congratulating Rafal Poborski on his appointment as the ambassador of Poland to Azerbaijan, Minister Mammadyarov expressed his hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, trade, transportation, tourism, cultural and other fields between Azerbaijan and Poland.

The sides noted with satisfaction the meetings and exchanges between the countries, including at the highest level. In this regard, the sincere and fruitful meeting conducted between the presidents of both states on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, where they discussed the development of cooperation in such areas as transportation and energy, was highlighted. Ambassador Rafal Poborski presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and stressed that he would spare no efforts to strengthen the ties between the two countries during his diplomatic tenure. FM Mammadyarov wished the ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.