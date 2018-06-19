Deputy Auditor General Mrs Hashmat passes away

Islamabad

Deputy Auditor General (Defence Audit), Office of the Auditor General of Pakistan, Mrs Hashmat Iqbal passed away after suffering a heart attack at Al-Shifa International Hospital here on Sunday. Her funeral prayer was offered at New Shami Road Park, Street No. 14, Peshawar Cantt after Asr prayer on Monday.

People from different walks of life attended her funeral prayer and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sudden demise. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to members of the bereaved family to bear this loss with equanimity.—APP