Deputy Ambassador of China hosts Eid Milan for Pakistani friends at Chinese embassy

President of All Pakistan Chinese Overseas Youth Federation Aasma Ismail Butt has appreciated the important role of Deputy Ambassador Ms Pang Chunxue in further strengthening the Pak-China relations and making them more stable.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Ms Pang Chunxue, at the embassy of China on Thursday.

Ms. Pang Chunxue had organized the Eid Milan Party for the Pakistani friends.

Aasma Butt said China is Pakistan’s all-weather, sincere friend who has always stood by Pakistan in testing times.

This friendship is a priority for every Pakistani, she said.

The federation is playing an important role in promoting the culture of both countries, so that Pakistan-China relations will be stronger in the future.

Other representatives of organizations associated with the Chinese Embassy also participated in the event.

Aasma Butt and Ms. Pang Chunxue discussed various areas focusing on bilateral cooperation.

They agreed to work together on the promotion of culture to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations.

Aasma Butt said Pakistan and China had similar cultural and values.This is the reason why the government as well as the people of both the countries like each other’s culture and traditions.

Our effort is to further promote the culture of both the countries through the platform of the federation. Ms. Pang Chunxue congratulated the Pakistani guests and communities on Eid-ul-Fitr.

She said Eid-ul-Fitr was an occasion to share happiness among each other.

Pang Chunxue appreciated the services of Aasma Ismail Butt in strengthening Pakistan-China friendship and assured all possible cooperation.