Deputations call on CM, raise demands

Jammu

Several deputations met the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti here today and apprised her of their problems.

A deputation PHD Chamber of Commerce thanked the Chief Minister for “reviving incentives to the industrial and tourism sectors.”

They called for organizing tourism promotion activities at various locations across the country, an official handout said. A deputation of J&K Sharnarthi Action Committee raised issues confronting the “displaced persons and sought their redressal.”

Another deputation of migrants also sought redressal of issues of migrants living in camps, development of parks and other facilities at the migrant camps.

A deputation from Neel Top, Ramban sought construction of a motorable road from Barsi (Top Neel) to Kastigrah. A deputation of border areas of Hiranagar raised various issues confronting the border residents including pending compensation issues. They also sought improvement of road connectivity in the area.

The Chief Minister listened to the deputations and assured to look into their demands in a time bound manner.—Agencies