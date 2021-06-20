Deputation period of govt officers will be 3 years: LHC

Staff Reporter Lahore

Lahore High Court Saturday passed an important verdict regarding government officers’ deputation period and transfers during the deputation.

The court has declared that the deputation period of the government officers will be three years, whereas, the authority concerned can send back the officers to their respective departments any time it wants.

Justice Shan Gul passed the verdict comprising of 16 pages. It was also declared in the verdict that the petitioner failed to clarify as to which of his legal rights were affected.