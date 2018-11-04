Deputation of traffic wardens at major junctions during night urged

Urging some corrective measures to check traffic violation during night hours, the capital’s dwellers on Thursday stressed to depute more traffic wardens on the major arteries to ensure public safety. The commuters wondering over non-availability of Islam abad Traffic Police (ITP) during late hours said there was a dire need to monitor the movement of heavy vehiclesincluding trucks, passenger buses and official motorcades who dared to ply their vehicles at high speed by ignoring the traffic laws.

A government employee Ubaid Ullah commuting on Islamabad Expressway said that around 70 to 80 per cent of capital’s major crossings remained unmanned and people were left at their own mercy. Ubaid urged the authorities concerned to use Close-Circuit Television cameras for monitoring and issuing of fine tickets to make people obey rules. Talking to APP, a top official of the ITP, requesting not to be named, said the ITP when established in 2005 was an exemplary force managing smooth trafficflow in the capital.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp