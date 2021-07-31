Deptts on high alert during monsoon season

City Reporter

All the departments concerned are on high alert in Rawalpindi to cope with any situation during monsoon season.

According to a Commissioner office spokesman, the Commissioner Rawalpindi chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for controlling urban flooding directed the authorities concerned to monitor the situation round the clock.

He informed that rain emergency had been declared in Rawalpindi and all the departments were directed to remain on high alert.

He said timely completion of dredging and de-silting project of Nullah Lai and tributaries saved the low lying areas after heavy rainfall and the rain water passed efficiently on July 28.

Likewise, water level at Katarian and Gawalmandi did not go above danger point, he said adding, on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi, the preparatory actions had already been taken including inspection of Flood Protection Bunds, de-silting of Nullahs and water channels, removal of encroachments, inspection of dangerous buildings.