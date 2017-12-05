‘All deptts asked to start planning for next dengue season’

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Kh. Salman Rafiq has directed all the departments concerned to start working on next year’s dengue control strategy and plan.

He said that stock take be done regarding availability of medicines, spray pumps and other equipment as well as requirements of financial and human resources so that in time actions could be taken.

The Minister lauded the efforts of all the concerned departments and said that consolidated and coordinated efforts and hard working of all the governments departments and institutions had made dengue control a success story in Punjab.

Kh. Salman Rafiq further said that learning lesson of dengue control was that any challenge could be effectively handled with the collective efforts.

He stated this while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat committee room, here on Monday.

Senior officers of all the concerned departments, MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool, DC Lahore, DG Health Services Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Prof. Dr. Wasim Akram, Addl. Director General Dengue Control Dr. Farrukh Sultan and other officers attended the meeting.