Depts’ up-gradation need of hour

Our Correspondent

Quetta

Provincial Minister for Food and Social Welfare, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on Thursday said that upgradation of government departments in-line with modern technology was need of the hour. He said the provincial government was making all out efforts to utilize resources in this regard under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal. In a meeting, Secretary Food Ghulam Ali Baloch briefed the minister about department’s performance.

The main scope for conducting this consultation meeting was to sketch a draft for making a strategy for Balochistan in food security and Nutrition that will be helpful in making futuristic policies and development programmes in the forthcoming times. He directed the Food department officials to improve their performance and ensure their attendance in offices. He emphasized the officials to take serious steps for eliminating corruption from the department and establish strict monitoring system.

