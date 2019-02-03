Deprived children

According to Article 11(3) of the constitution, “no child below the age of fourteen years will be engaged in any factories or mines or any other hazardous environment.” Though The International Labour Organisation (ILO) defines child labour as the work that has potential to deprive children of their rights, their dignity; is also harmful for their physical, moral as well as mental development. But in Pakistan, the story is quite contrary and gruesome when we see children working from dawn to dusk. They work quite enough to win bread and butter for their families. They are not aware of their rights, even they do not know that they have a basic right to education.

However, many laws have been passed to fight this peril out and out from our society, but none of these laws have been implemented yet. No serious action is taken against those institutions that exploit laws to save money by employing naive on low salaries/wages. Hence, the government should take reformative/pragmatic measures to curb this cruelty and strict action should be taken against those who hire children. Anyone found guilty of violating the law should be fined or even arrested, because none has a right to ruin their (Children) beautiful future.

KAMLESH BANSARI.

Sujawal, Sindh.

