Depression is a serious medical illness in which one does not feel

joy or pleasure in anything. In depression a person cannot perform functions properly. Unfortunately, it is becoming very common in our youth. There are many reasons of depression but some of the most common reasons are idealistic expectations from family. Parents impose their favourite profession on their children and they have to adopt that profession which they don’t want to adopt. They are also forced to have good grades. Academic burden on students is also a big reason of depression, especially on school goings. They are bound to read eight to ten books on a daily basis which is an excess for children. Another cause is emotional mistreatment and sometimes due to this neglect teens commit suicide. It has become a big problem and we should think about it and have to take big steps to solve this problem.

SABAHAT FATIMA

Gujrat

