Deployment of armed forces ensures peaceful conduct of elections: Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD : Recalling the successful experience of past by-elections, Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk on Wednesday expressed the hope that the assistance of army personnel would complement efforts to ensure smooth and peaceful conducting of the General Elections 2018.

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk stated during a briefing about the mandate and working of Ministry of Defence at Prime Minister’s Office.

Minister for Defence Lt. Gen (R) Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Secretary to the Prime Minister Mr. Suhail Aamir, Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah and senior government officials were present during the briefing.

Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hasan Shah gave a detailed briefing on working of the Ministry.

The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about deployment of the army personnel during forthcoming General Elections 2018. The Prime Minister appreciated the important role of the Ministry towards defence of the country

