Apropos reports published about depleting foreign reserves, increase of foreign debts and its impact both on our economy and national security. It is time for sanity to prevail and austerity measures adopted by every state institution, if we want to survive as a sovereign independent country, with capability to stand on our feet. Every foreign investor transfers his earning back to country of origin. FDI which accompanies transfer of technology and acquiring expertise or helps boost our exports is beneficial to Pakistan.

However, outsourcing basic things like collecting garbage, running educational or health institutions, solid waste management, urban transportation, commercial aviation, safe water projects, etc, which we are capable and have necessary skilled manpower to handle, will only deplete dwindling foreign exchange reserves. All that is required is recruitment of best available qualified human resource, strict regulatory controls and competent.

The problems that Pakistan faces are issues of governance and strict regulatory controls by experts in relevant field and failure by government to curtail corruption through oversight and accountability. In developed world, the State first acquired capability to have regulatory controls by hiring best qualified specialists in relevant field before it promoted privatization. Problem in underdeveloped Third World such as Pakistan is with bureaucracies tasked to perform regulatory functions which are only trained in administrative skills.

Rampant unchecked corruption, financial indiscipline and political interference with no inbuilt accountability systems further worsen problem. For example if we were to study road, rail and commercial aviation industry of developing countries like Turkey or Singapore, it is State itself which owns national airlines which are competing with other regional Gulf-based Airlines like Emirates, Etihad, Qatar all owned and subsidized by their respective States.

MALIK TARIQ ALI

Lahore

