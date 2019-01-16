Depilex College of Cosmetology hosts third graduation ceremony

Salim Ahmed

Depilex College of Cosmetology Wednesday hosted the third graduation ceremony under the patronage of Punjab Skills Development Fund.

The spectacular event was attended by Ms. Masarrat Misbah, CEO Depilex and Mr. Jawad CEO PSDF where the third batch of 200 beauticians were awarded with their certificates under the scholarship program in collaboration with Punjab Skills Development Fund. The program aims to provide free of cost beautician courses to the low-income women of Pakistan, focused on professional make-up, hair dressing and skin aesthetics

“It is an incredible feeling to see the third batch of women graduating from Depilex College of Cosmetology, ready to start a new chapter in their lives.” stated Masarrat Misbah, the founder of Depilex Group of Companies while speaking at the occasion. “The one thing I don’t do is give up and this is the one lesson I’ve learnt in my life that don’t ever let those few people that put you down dictate your life and your goals, do not for one second doubt yourself based on the opinions of some, do not let them cloud your vision, always believe in yourself and know there will be dark days but you must pick yourself up and strive to accomplish your dreams.

With this ceremony, Depilex College will be marking a new milestone having exceeded their goal to educate and train 600 underprivileged women free of cost in 2018.

