Depilex College hosts graduation ceremony of first batch

Salim Ahmed

Depilex College of Cosmetology hosted their first ever graduation ceremony with 150 girls. One of the pioneers in makeup industry, Depilex is a renowned beauty salon and training institute.

From making every look a signature one, they make sure to make every event special for their customers. Not only Depilex salon, but their institute is one of Pakistan’s largest internationally affiliated beauty institutes’ having trained some of the best makeup artists, hairdressers and beauty therapists in Pakistan.

On the 30th of April, Depilex College of Cosmetology proudly hosted the graduation ceremony of their first batch of 150 girls, who received a free beautician courses through the scholarship program between Depilex Group and Punjab Skills Development Fund.

“Empowering women has always been my mission and through this course my team and I have worked towards making the students stronger and confident enough to fight the difficulties coming their way. Through Depilex College and institutes we have provided free beautician courses to underprivileged women to help them stand up on their own and support their families.

Not only this, but we have helped them find employment in top tier salons in Lahore. We are proud to host the first graduation ceremony and are looking forward to many more,” stated Masarrat Misbah, the Founder of Depilex Group of Companies.