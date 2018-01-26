DEOs directed to promote community safety

Staff Reporter

Punjab Emergency Service Director General (Rescue 1122) Dr Rizwan Naseer Thursday directed district emergency officers (DEOs) to promote community safety through trainings in school and colleges besides making community emergency response teams in all union councils of Punjab.

He issued instructions to all DEOs to execute the community safety programme through enlistment, training, coordination and supervision of volunteers registered as Rescue Mohafiz (volunteers) to assist the service in safety promotion and management of emergencies in accordance with the Punjab Emergency Service Act 2006.