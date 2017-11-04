Denuding green landscape of the Capital

ISLAMABAD once famous for clean and green atmosphere has, with the passage of time, lost its distinctive features due to inefficiency of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), massive violations of the Master Plan and its apathy towards improving life in the Federal Capital. The latest is the incident of large-scale cutting of trees on the Capital’s famous Embassy Road for the sake of dualisation of the road.

The issue has not only attracted attention of environment-conscious citizens but also the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which has sought a report on felling of trees for the project. CDA has also been directed to take action against officials responsible for protecting Margalla Hills National Park. There is no doubt that CDA or any other civic agency has to take care of growing needs of the cities including expansion and re-designing of roads and bridges but the task should be undertaken in a way not to disturb the natural environment and beauty of the city. There is always traffic mess on Embassy Road and its expansion was the only option to ease the burden of traffic and ensure its smooth flow but the senseless cutting of hundreds of grown up trees is sheer callousness, because keeping in view large scale climate change CDA must not only protect and preserve trees and flora but should bring more areas into the green cover. After the Minister for Environment Mushahidullah took notice of the situation, the Authority, on Thursday, initiated a tree plantation campaign to compensate for the loss of greenery but this should have been done before launching of the project. Similarly, sanitation conditions have also become very poor in the Capital and even Rawalpindi excels in this regard where a Turkish firm has made a real difference. One fails to understand what the CDA or IMC are doing if they are unable to tackle fundamental problems of the city.

Related