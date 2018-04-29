Dentists, ambulance for THQs Hospital demanded

Chitral

The people of Chitral have demanded of the Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak and Provincial Health Minister for ensuring appointment of dentists and provision of ambulance for Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Booni, Chitral.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, the people belonging to various areas surrounding the THQ Hospital Booni Chitral, said that despite a major population depends on the said hospital, it lacks basic facilities due to which patients have to suffer.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and UC Councilor from Chitral, Muhammad Pervez Lal said that though situation in THQ improved due to efforts of District Health Officer (DHO) Chitral, Dr Israr Ullah but still it needed much to be done. Pervez Lal said the hospital had no lady doctor for long but the position was filled with the provincial health department deployed Dr Zohra Wali. He said provision of medicines at the hospital had also been an issue but now on the directions of the DHO the hospital was getting them regularly.—INP