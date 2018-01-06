Dense fog to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

Islamabad

Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 hours, a met official Friday told APP.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills occurred in Malakand and Hazara divisions.

Rainfall recorded during this time duration was Khaber Pakhtunkhwa: Malamjabba 11mm, Dir 05mm, Saidu Sharif 04mm, Kalam, Pattan 01mm whereas snowfall was Malamjabba 05 inch and Kalam, Bagrote, Hunza 01 inch.

Minimum temperature recorded on Friday were Skardu -10°C, Astore, Gupis -08°C, Gilgit -07°C, Hunza -06°C, Kalat, Bagrote -05°C, Dir -04°C, Chitral, Quetta -03°C, Murree 00°C, Islamabad 01°C, Peshawar 02°C, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Faisaabad 04°C, Multan 05°C, Karachi 10°C and Hyderbad 11°C.

A senior metrologist elaborated that the current rain spell enhance level of moisture in air which increased intensity of fog in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh and the situation is expected to continue for next few days. However, dense fog is likely to reduce after next four to five days, he said. “Fog would continue on and off during the dry spell the whole month”, he said adding, major fog hit areas included Lahore, Fiasalabad Sailkot, South Punjab and adjoining areas.

Due to fog few parts of motorway M2, M3 and M4 remained closed in last 24 hours during night and morning hours. M2 was closed for all traffic from Timomon to Lahore while from Lillah to Timomon for heavy transport Vehicle only.

Motoway M3 was closed from Pindi Bhatian to Faisalabad for all traffic while M4 was closed from Gojra to Khanewal and from Khanewal to Multan during the said time duration. The aviation department and Motorway areas of M1 and M2 are closed during dense fog while a prior advisory has been issued for the convenience of general public.—APP