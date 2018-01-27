Dense fog likely over plain areas; cold, dry weather in most parts

Islamabad

Dense fog is likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, very cold weather conditions are likely to prevail in northern areas, Malakand and Quetta divisions during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts on Monday. It may persist over northern areas till Wednesday, an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country whereas dense fog griped plain areas of Punjab and Sukkur division during night and morning hours.

Skardu -09°C, Kalam -07°C, Astore, Quetta -06°C, Gupis, Gilgit, Ziarat -05°C, Parachinar -04°C. Minimum temperatures recorded on Friday were Skardu -09°C, Kalam -07°C, Astore, Quetta -06°C, Gupis, Gilgit, Ziarat -05°C, Parachinar -04°C, Dir, Chitral -03°C, Murree -01°C, Muzaffarabad 03°C, Peshawar 03°C, Islamabad 03°C, Faisaabad 04°C, Lahore 06°C, Multan 07°C, Hyderbad 09°C, Karachi 12°C.—APP