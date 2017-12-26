Dense fog likely to grip plain areas

Islamabad

Dense fog is likely to grip plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours while clouds with cold and dry weather conditions are expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. Light rain with rain snowfall over hills is forecast at isolated parts of Malakand, Kalat, Quetta, and upper FATA. Continental air is likely to prevail over most of the country, an met official told APP.

During last 24 hours weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

The Quetta Met office has forecast a dry and cold weather for the provincial capital during next 24 hours. The minimum temperature was recorded -1.5 degree centigrade here on Monday and -5 centigrade was recorded in Kalat.

Minimum temperatures recorded on Monday were; Hunza -06°C, Gupis, Astore, Kalat -05°C, Kalam, Malamjabba -04°C, Skardu, Dir, Bagrote -03°C, Quetta, Parachinar -02°C, Rawalakot -01°C, Gilgit 00°C, Murree 00°C, Islamabad 02 °C, Faisaabad 04°C, Peshawar 04°C, Lahore, Chitral, Muzaffarabad 05°C, Multan 08°C, Hyderbad 12°C and Karachi 13°C.—APP