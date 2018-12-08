Dense fog: 5 injured in accident; motorways various sections closed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Five persons were injured as nine vehicles collided on the M-2 Motorway on Friday morning. According to a spokesman of the Motorway Police, the accident occurred near Kala Shah Kaku on Lahore Islamabad Motorway due to dense fog. He said that the rescue and relief operation is underway at the moment.

Meanwhile, M-2 from Lahore to Islamabad, M-3 from Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad and M-4 from Faisalabad to Gojra have been closed for all types of traffic. The Motorway Police has advised the general public to avoid unnecessary travelling on national highways and motorways.

Meanwhile, several people sustained wounds as at least seven cars collided with each other near Kala Shah Kaku interchange due to dense fog in the Punjab’s different cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur on Friday morning.

In the meanwhile, the rescue process has been launched to clear the road. According to the spokesperson of motorway police, visibility level has dropped significantly as a result of fog therefore he has directed the citizens to drive carefully and refrain from crossing the permitted speed limits while travelling on highways and motorways, and in open areas which were engulfed by thick smog/fog.

He said, the Motorway sections from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian and Faisalabad to Gojra have been closed as visibility was down to zero.

Similar situation exists at several places on the National Highway. The Motorway police have appealed the drivers to use GT Road for travelling. Motorway police have also urged the drivers to drive slowly and switch on fog lights.

Share on: WhatsApp