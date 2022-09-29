Denmark will wear specially designed kits in the upcoming world cup in Qatar to protest against the country’s human rights records, their sponsor Hummel has announced.

The protest against the hosts of this year’s world cup stems from reports that the country exploited migrant workers during the construction process for hosting the tournament. Last week Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said FIFA’s partners and World Cup sponsors must urge the Qatari government to compensate migrant workers.

Qatar itself has admitted that its labour system is “a work in progress” but denies claims that thousands of migrant workers were still being exploited.

After Denmark sealed qualification for the tournament last year, Denmark’s football association (DBU) said it was instituting a series of measures to shine a spotlight on human rights issues in Qatar.

Denmark wearing special World Cup kits is another rung of that very same ladder.

Hummel has released a red kit inspired by Denmark’s triumph at 92 Euros on which the logos are barely visible and a blacked-out kit which Hummel has dubbed the “colour of mourning”.

“We’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons,”.

“We wish to make a statement about Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of the migrant workers that have built the country’s World Cup stadiums.”

Qatar’s World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC), continues to contradict Hummel’s claim that “the tournament has cost thousands of people their lives”.

“…We have engaged in robust and transparent dialogue with the DBU (Denmark’s football association). This dialogue resulted in a better understanding of the progress made, the challenges faced, and the legacy we will deliver beyond 2022,”

The country has been marred by predicaments ever since it was awarded the hosting rights of the 2022 world cup and Denmark is not alone in protesting its violations of human rights.

England’s Football Association has also said families of migrant workers in Qatar who were injured or killed while constructing the infrastructure for this year’s World Cup should be compensated while Norway’s football chief has also criticised the country in the past.