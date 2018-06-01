Denmark bans Islamic full-face veil in public spaces

Copenhagen

The Danish parliament on Thursday passed a law banning the Islamic full-face veil in public spaces, becoming the latest European country to do so.

The burqa, which covers a person’s entire face, or the niqab, which only shows the eyes is usually worn by Muslim women. “Anyone who wears a garment that hides the face in public will be punished with a fine,” says the law, which was passed by 75 votes to 30.

Presented by the centre-right government, the legislation, which is to take effect on August 1, was also backed by the Social Democrats and the far-right Danish People’s Party. Wearing a burqa or the niqab in public will lead to a fine of 1,000 kroner.—AFP