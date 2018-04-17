Denmark ambassador acknowledges talent of out-of-school children

Prizes distributed among position holders in class V

Zubair Qureshi

No nation can progress with disparity in its socio-economic status, nor can it progress when more than 50pc of its population remains uneducated. The well-to-do, emancipated and educated strata of society have a moral and ethical obligation of “sharing and caring” to bring the less-privileged, marginalized segments at par. Change in a positive direction can be brought about by imparting meaningful and quality education and education alone.

These views expressed by Danish ambassador to Pakistan, Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe who was the chief guest at a ceremony to acknowledge efforts and hard work of the students of the Out of School Children schools (OSC schools) in the 2018 examination of class V. The event was organized at the Aiwan-e-Quaid in the Fatima Jinnah Park by International Foundation for Education, Empowerment & Learning (iFeel). Prizes were also distributed on this occasion. It may be mentioned here that an organization being run by expat Pakistanis in Denmark also supported the event. Danish envoy was of the view that Denmark was one of the richest and happiest nations owing to transformation and promotion of the education sector. Both public and private sectors have a uniform education system and different sectors play proactive role in promotion of education.

He said that in order to be the part of global economy, education must be the top priority. He said that impressive performance by the student showed their talent and iFeel was playing a constructive role to bring the out of school children in the mainstream of the society. iFeel is a not for profit organization working for the social uplift of marginalized population of Islamabad with a vision to make the society educated, healthy and vibrant. Its main focus is in the area of education.

Out of School Children’s Schools (OSC schools) functioning under the patronage of iFeel are providing quality education to over age, out of school children of slum areas at an accelerated pace, in order to redeem some of their lost years. iFeel not only provides free education but it also takes care of other needs of the students. Monthly ration support is provided to orphan students and ration packets to orphan and needy students during Ramazan. iFeel is collaborating with Federal Directorate of Education and other organizations working in the same field. Presently, nearly 1000 students are enrolled in 14 different branches located in different sectors of Islamabad. Students after successfully completing their primary education and passing the class V examination held by the Federal Directorate of Education are mainstreamed in Federal Government schools. The progress of students is monitored later also to ensure that they do not drop out. Short plays and other items were presented by the students.

Earlier, welcome address was given by Dr Tayyaba Siddiqui, chairperson of iFeel, while Saima Sayyed, the Human Resource manager presented a comprehensive report regarding activities under iFeel. The function was well attended by ex-educationists, partners, donors and parents.