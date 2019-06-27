Denigrating new Pakistani spymaster

Sultan M Hali

PAKISTAN has a new spymaster in the shape of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has been appointed as the Director General of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). In 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan, US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) teamed up with ISI to create a bulwark against the Red Army’s onslaught. The CIA and ISI worked in tandem to create training centres for recruiting Muslim volunteers from various parts of the world, imbibing in them the spirit of Jihad, teaching them guerrilla warfare tactics, arming and launching them to combat the Soviet forces. Ten years of hit-and-run tactics adopted by the Mujahideen, brought about the retreat of the Red Army. While the decade-long Afghan War provided both ISI and CIA to get the measure of each other, it also made both professional agencies wary of the other. Each had its own agenda, but both became allies again after 9/11 when the US-led NATO forces attacked Afghanistan. Joining the alliance for the war against terror allowed both the CIA and ISI to pitch their joint efforts to combat the miscreants wreaking havoc.

Owing to its own national policies, despite defeating the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, in 2003 the US diverted its attention to Iraq. The Taliban had been defeated but were not decimated. The respite provided them the opportunity to rearm and regroup. They soon became a force to reckon with and started bleeding the Allied forces in Afghanistan. When the going got tough for the US led forces in Afghanistan, they started blaming Pakistan for its debacles. ISI was alleged to have provided support to the Taliban despite the fact that it was a NATO and US ally. Pakistan denied the charges, but the chasm widened.

2011 was the bleakest year in Pak-US relations and CIA-ISI contacts. CIA operative Raymond Davis episode in Lahore where he shot dead two Pakistanis, the elimination of Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden at a residential compound in Abbottabad and the attack on Pakistan Army check post Salalah by NATO forces brought the two nations to the lowest ebb of their diplomatic ties. Especially after the elimination of Osama bin Laden, CIA Director Leon Panetta accused ISI of either being complicit or incompetent. Pakistan retaliated by asking CIA to cease its drone operations from Pakistani bases and blocked NATO ground logistics supplies from transiting through Pakistan.

Pak-US ties limped back to normalcy, but ISI and CIA remain suspicious of each other. Both are professional organizations but being cagey, keep a close watch on the other. The heads of each organization are also placed under the microscope, because their personalities give a clue on the route they adopt in the execution of their duties. There is no surprise that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed would be under close scrutiny, although his recent earlier stint with ISI provides clues to his demeanour. In this milieu, a Pakistan Army baiter Ayesha Siddiqa has jumped in the fray with her hard-hitting Op-ed ‘New ISI chief Faiz Hameed a manipulator picked by army chief Bajwa to be his master’s voice’. Ayesha Siddiqa had stepped on quite a few corns with her 2007 publication “Military Inc: Inside Pakistan’s Military Economy”, in which she goes to lengths to disparage Pakistan military’s economic activities to support retired armed forces personnel, widows and war-wounded.

In her latest opinion piece, the erudite scholar, who is currently working as a Research Associate at the School of Oriental and African Studies, London, has cast aspersions that the new spymaster maybe General Bajwa, the incumbent Chief of Army Staff’s HMV (his master’s voice) but he has own ambitions to manipulate and maneuver himself to succeed General Bajwa. She grades him as an average officer, as if she had access to his annual confidential reports. Ayesha Siddiqa continues her tirade trying to surmise an extension to the current Army Chief and the domino effect it will have on the career of 24 lieutenant generals and numerous Major Generals. The informed author believes that Gen Bajwa has handpicked him to monitor and minimize resentment and fallout from Bajwa’s extension.

General Bajwa’s recent crackdown on corruption in Pakistan Army, his sentencing a three-star General to 14 years’ rigorous imprisonment, a one star General and a nuclear scientist to death has also received malicious criticism by Ms. Siddiqa. In the context of sharing nuclear secrets, the opportunity to fire broadsides at General Pervez Musharraf and his handling of the Dr. Qadeer Khan is not spared. She claims that the metallurgist responsible for building Pakistan’s nuclear enrichment program, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan recently filed a petition in the Lahore High Court accusing Musharraf of colluding with the US in forcing him to publicly take responsibility for selling nuclear secrets to Libya, Iran and North Korea. Continuing her tirade, Ms Siddiqa surmises that there are elements within the Pakistan Army that may be involved in trading secrets with foreign agencies. There are reports of over a dozen officers being investigated in relation with the earlier-mentioned case. The author believes that Faiz Hameed’s greater worth lies in domestic political manipulation, something that he has already proven to do. She cites the role he played in the 2017 protest of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) she forgets that the General played a role in diffusing the TLP protest rallies rather than stoking them. Taking potshots at every new Pakistani spymaster appears to be in vogue to gain cheap popularity.

—The writer is retired PAF Group Captain and a TV talk show host.